Outlander rules for characters to travel through time

Starz’s Outlander series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s novel series. The premise of the series is that the 20th century woman, Claire Beauchamp Randall (played by Caitriona Balfe), unexpectedly falls in time and embarks on an affair with 18th century mountaineer Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Some Outlander fans are curious to find out more about when time travel is considered possible in history.

When can you travel back in time in Outlander?

Over the years, certain rules or patterns seem to have emerged about when a person can traverse time in Outlander, despite the fact that in Diana Gabaldon’s books the issue is somewhat different.

In Outlander, standing stones and ancient structures are used to transport people from one period to another. For example, Claire first traveled through the vertical stone circle at Craigh na Dun in Inverness.

She was not the only one to use the stones with Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek) who also used them to traverse time in an effort to change and influence historical events. Other structures with the power to harness time travel include Cave at Abandawe in Jamaica and Stone Circle at Ocracoke in North Carolina.

Over the years, the gemstones that emerged also helped ease the passage of time, as Claire previously used gemstones to help her get back to Jamie. A more sinister method of travel was to make a blood sacrifice with Geillis killing her ex-husband to help channel the power of the stones.

Interestingly, another way to go through time, and return to a particular time, is to think intensely about the place or person you want to return to. For Claire, this helped her get back with Jamie when she traveled back to reunite with him in the past after a gruesome 20-year separation.

But there is something else that seems to influence time travel in Outlander and this is the time of year. The first time Claire returned was around Beltane’s pagan festival in May. She wasn’t the only one traveling at this time with Geillis and also Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) and Brianna Fraser (Sophie Skelton) passing through on this auspicious date of May 1.

Other times the characters have traveled in Outlander are Samhain and the winter and summer solstices. From the looks of it, these times of the year seem to be when the power of the stones is most potent.

The standing stones themselves are believed to be built on ley lines, lines that channel the power of the Earth and are believed to have mystical powers. Although the time travel in Outlander is fictional, Gabaldon was likely inspired by real-life standing stones that exist throughout Scotland.

One of those formations is Clava Cairns in Inverness, which represents fertility and lights up when the sun hits it at a certain time. Clava Cairns is important because it is located near Culloden, where Jamie would have fought and nearly died in the battle.

Therefore, it is highly likely that the fictional Craigh na Dun is located near Culloden, which has significance and relevance to the Outlander story, as it is from the battle of Jamie’s ghost projects to Claire in the 20th century.

Perhaps the most famous stone erected in the world is Stonehenge in Salisbury, which is another place that attracts Druids and pagans who perform rituals there every year.



