Outlander: meet the Christie family in new season 6 images

With the recent announcement of the renewal of the 7th season of Outlander, the broadcaster Starz shared, through the official social networks of the series, some of the first images of the new characters of the production. During the new episodes, the audience will be introduced to the Christie family.

Joining the cast of Richard Rankin, Caitriona Balfe and Sophie Skelton, Mark Lewis Jones plays Tom Christie, who heads the family, while Jessica Reynolds is Malva Christie and Alexander Vlahos plays Allan Christie, his children.

Through Twitter, the producers provoked the audience of Outlander during the presentation of each new character.

Are you ready to meet the Christies? First things first, I’m thrilled to welcome @marklewisjones as Tom Christie, a fellow Ardsmuir prisoner and devout Protestant who arrives on Fraser’s Ridge seeking a place to settle… though not without some tension. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/ikb3cFpfbF — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 19, 2021

6th season of Outlander will introduce the Christie family to viewers

The patriarch of the Christie family was once a prisoner in Ardsmuir and is an old acquaintance of Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan). The great tensions start when the Protestant devotee brings his two children to live with him on Fraser’s Ridge.

In this context, the audience will meet Malva, a lively young woman who quickly becomes interested in Claire’s medical work and who wants to dedicate herself to being her apprentice. However, there is a certain clash between her, a progressive, and her father, a conservative.

Next, join me in giving the warmest of welcomes to @jesssreynolds_ who plays Malva Christie, Tom’s spirited daughter who is captivated by Claire’s work and modern thinking, getting her into trouble with her conservative father. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/8cmmuofbN7 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 19, 2021

Your brother, Allan, is quite different. Very cautious with strangers, the character is described with a very protective spirit and is almost always suspicious.

Last but *certainly* not least… meet Alexander Vlahos (@vlavla) AKA our Allan Christie. Son to Tom and brother to Malva, Allan is highly protective of his family as they settle into this new environment. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/7xMJPUtswB — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 19, 2021

What will happen? For now, the Starz channel has not revealed what will be the debut date of the 6th season of Outlander. However, the expectation of the fans is already considerably high, even more knowing that the production is not in danger of ending at that moment.

Thus, we can only wait for more news related to this series.