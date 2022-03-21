Outlander: For this reason Caitriona Balfe was almost replaced from the Starz drama

The stars of the moment, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, interpreters of Claire and Jamie Fraser, currently give life to one of the most acclaimed couples of recent times on television, and it is not for less, well, since the debut of Outlander in the year 2014, these two have had a really great chemistry.

Outlander is a Starz television series, based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, and although today this drama has an undoubted success, Caitriona Balfe was almost replaced from her role as Claire, which helped her rise to fame. thanks to his performance.

In one of her recent interviews, Caitriona Balfe confirmed that the Outlander producers themselves had some doubts about whether she was really the right one to take on this role, remember that in addition to having little acting experience, her physical appearance was not as accurate with the one with the books

With these details, she Caitriona revealed that she was not always considered the perfect actress for the job. According to her words, some producers of Outlander were worried that her body type was not suitable for the protagonist of the series. So were her words:

“Claire is often talked about as having a very plump butt and I know they felt I was too tall and too skinny.”

Let’s remember that her slim silhouette is a product of her former profession as a model. Whereas in Diana Gabaldon’s books, Claire is shorter, standing at five feet seven and a few pounds heavier. Despite these minute differences, Outlander fans have warmly accepted the physical appearance of the protagonist.

Caitriona Balfe also revealed that she hadn’t worked for four or five months before landing the part. Therefore, her financial situation was quite delicate and she even had to ask her sister to lend her money for the rent.

Thankfully, despite concerns from the producers and herself, Caitriona Balfe’s chemistry with her co-star Sam Heughan was undeniable and she accepted her biggest role to date. It is expected that the story between these two lovers will continue to live during the next installments.