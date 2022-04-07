Outlander: First photo of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on the set of Season 7

Outlander, broadcast network Starz’s riveting historical drama that follows Claire’s time travels, stays on the air on Sundays with new episodes from the shortened season 6 that premiered in early March. This new installment has been in charge of showing the aftermath of the misfortune experienced at the end of the fifth installment by the character played by Caitriona Balfe.

Likewise, family unity in difficult times has been one of the fundamental keys in the plot message in season 6 of Outlander, which will culminate with the eighth episode at the end of April. This is the shortest installment in the hit series inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s novels, but hopefully fans will be compensated next year when season 7 hits their screens with a longer story.

In other good news, Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser on Outlander, is reunited with his Starz historical drama co-star Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the series’ main cast including Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser) and Richard Rankin, who plays Roger MacKenzie. A photo shared on twitter by the official account of the program in which the protagonists appear confirms that the filming of season 7 has begun.

Really, the fact that the Outlander cast and crew are in production on the next batch of Season 7 episodes is one of the best news of the week; especially since filming is taking place in Scotland to reunite the Fraser family.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin on the set of Outlander Season 7

So far, no further details about Outlander season 7 have been revealed, but the next few episodes will most likely be adapted into the books A Breath of Snow and Ashes and An Echo in the Bone. Fans who have read the literary saga know that there are two more volumes after these, and therefore they are expected to serve as inspiration in the future of the Starz historical drama, in addition to the tenth book that has not yet been released.

The truth is that season 7 of Outlander will be the longest of the entire series so far, since it will have a total of 16 episodes, eight more than those planned for the current installment. Surely, in the coming months, fans will be receiving updates on the filming and the new story. Meanwhile, the production is expected to reveal more information regarding the future of the drama.