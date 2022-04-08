Outlander: Fans confirm with evidence that Caitriona and Heughan are a couple in real life

Starz’s hit drama Outlander has been debuting since its premiere in 2014, and now over eight years in the making, many fans have begun to hint that between the leads of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire ( Caitriona Balfe), there is more than just an employment relationship.

This time-jumping historical romance is loved by viewers for many reasons, not the least of which is the amazing chemistry that the leads display quite naturally. For a while now, fans have wondered if Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are really dating, and now, they’ve been showing some alleged evidence of their romance.

Previously, the actors had stated that there is only one friendship between them, since Caitriona Balfe is married to producer Anthony McGill, they have been dating for a while and even had their first child last year. But, the rumors have affected the protagonists of Outlander so much that they have been forced to speak about it.

Now, both Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have opened up about the wild fan rumors. It is no secret to anyone that a handful of viewers of this drama have assured that the protagonists maintain an alleged secret love relationship.

In a recent interview, Caitriona Balfe confessed that these rumors have been affecting her greatly since she married Anthony McGill in 2019 and then had her first child in 2021. She stressed that she has precisely kept the identity of her baby a secret, since she has become overprotective and does not want anyone to talk about her little one as they have done with her and her co-star. So were her words:

“When you have a child, you become very protective. I don’t want those crazy people, because that’s what they are, I just don’t want them to talk about him. It’s sad, because you meet the loveliest people who are fans of the show and are very supportive and make things nicer, and then you have this little thing, which just pollutes it.”

In addition, in this same interview, the Irish explained that these types of toxic fans have done many maneuvers to prove that she and Sam Heughan have something, which is why for almost a decade they have been lying to the media about the possible relationship. loving relationship he maintains with his co-star.

She said that after she and McGill were married, someone called the church where they were married and harassed the secretary, not believing her marriage was legitimate. Some fan (or group of fans) also hired private detectives to prove and prove that she and Heughan were a couple in real life. In addition, everything began to get out of control when Caitriona Balfe confirmed the birth of her firstborn, in the photo you could only see the actress’s hand holding her baby’s hand and everyone began to affirm that the little boy was Heughan’s son because the sheets they were similar to a photo of his co-star.