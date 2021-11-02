Outlander: Claire Will Be ‘Destabilized’ In Season 6, Says Actress

Outlander: In a recent interview with Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Caitriona Balfe gave more details about Oulander’s season 6, commenting on Jamie’s future and giving more clues about the impact of the events on Claire’s psyche.

In the new episodes, Claire and James (Sam Heughan) will face difficult times in Fraser’s Ridge, having to go through crises arising from the tensions caused by the American war of independence and the arrival of a new family in the region.

According to actress Caitriona Balfe, the protagonist’s interpreter, these situations should not only affect the expansion of the business, but also the character’s own psychological, destabilizing her in some way.

“It’s a somewhat truncated season, but it’s very… There’s a lot going on. There are some new people who come to Ridge and really mess things up. For Claire, it’s a really cool season, actually. You’ll see Claire destabilized in a way we’ve never seen before. And a lot of that has to do with the repercussions of what happened at the end of last season,” the star said, suggesting there are still traumas about her moments as hostage to antagonist Lionel Brown (Ned Denehy) at the end of Outlander’s Season 5 season.

“Jamie has a lot to do too. He’s trying to cross some different political lines, so on the one hand he’s trying to placate the British, but he also knows the British are going to lose the war, so he doesn’t want to get caught in the wrong side,” he continued. “Sam [Heughan] has amazing work and I think everyone will be excited.”

Season 6 of Outlander is slated to premiere in the first quarter of 2022.