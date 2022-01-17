Outlander: Cast and Writer Reveal Their Favorite Episodes

Outlander: With the 6th season of Outlander about to be released, fans don’t miss out on waiting for the return of the series and the cast also follows in this anxiety. So stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, as well as the author of the books that bring the series to life, Diana Gabaldon, revealed what their favorite episodes of the series are.

Check out a selection of the best moments from the series as seen by the author and the cast of Outlander below!

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and Diana Gabaldon Relive Their Favorite Outlander Episodes

Series star Caitriona Balfe picked episode 1v1 as one of her favorites as she and her character were discovering the series early on.

In addition, the 2×7 episode pleases her a lot for the mastery of the script and the direction, while the 3×3 is one of her favorites for the way Frank and Claire finally leave their cards exposed.

Episodes 4×2 and 5×12 are other of the actress’s favorites for all the depth of the plot between the characters.

Meanwhile, Sam Heughan really enjoys episodes 1×16 for being challenging and 2×13 for finding Jaime and Claire’s true pain. Episodes 3×1 and 4×9 are also remarkable for the actor.