Outlander: Caitriona Balfe spoke of the future of the drama and hinted that the end is near

Before the premiere of the sixth season of Outlander, the Starz production confirmed the renewal for a seventh installment of this action drama, time travel and romance. That is why on this occasion, the actress and interpreter of Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) spoke about how long the series is expected to continue.

Waiting time, or otherwise known as ‘Droughtlander,’ will finally come to an end again in early March, with eight more episodes of Starz’s popular fantasy drama in the coming weeks. Fortunately for all lovers of this genre, apart from this brand new season, one more is also expected, however, it is not yet clear how long the adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s epic saga will last.

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), are the protagonists of this genre, and their fame has increased considerably since the debut of Outlander in 2014. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Balfe confirmed that she is willing and ready to return for another eighth season.

The sixth season will consist of eight episodes, instead of the usual 12. However, the production of Starz confirmed that the seventh installment will consist of 16 episodes, and in addition, it will begin to be produced soon. As we well know, the original series by Diana Gabaldon will continue until at least 10 books, so the screen adaptation is expected to last that long, but according to recent revelations by Caitriona Balfe there is a possibility that the adaptation to the small screen have to conclude before.

Caitriona Balfe stated that she will stay on the show until the scripts are still good enough to stay on the air. However, when she was asked about the future of the drama, she worried viewers:

“I do not know”. “I mean, they only picked us for one more season. So those decisions are out of our hands.”

In addition to acting as actors, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan also serve as executive producers on Outlander, so they have a say in the direction of the series. But, this decision of whether or not to renew the show for more seasons is ultimately left to Starz bosses.

Outlander may be one of the most popular series on the network, but what the ratings will look like when it returns from its Covid-induced slump remains to be seen. Let us remember that after almost two years, viewers will finally see this couple in action again, which will be released next Sunday, March 6.