Outlander: Caitriona Balfe revealed how she almost blew her big break at Starz

After almost six seasons on the air, it’s hard to imagine Outlander without the participation of its wonderful cast, especially without its leading lady Caitriona Balfe, who plays 1940s nurse Claire Beauchamp. Since the debut of this production in 2014, this series has become a real success, thanks to the unexpected turns of the story and the participation of the cast in general.

As in all programs, before starting to act in a production, you need to audition for said role, and the case of Caitriona Balfe was no exception. Although today she is known as one of the most recognized veteran actresses, at one time she was also a young woman without much experience.

Let us remember that before acting, she Balfe was dedicated to modeling, which is why when the time came for her audition, the woman had only a few film credits on her resume. She didn’t even have enough information to impress the Outlander casting directors at first, but as we all know, thankfully everything turned out great.

Recently, last January, Caitriona Balfe was invited to an interview to give her statements about the new movie in which she starred, entitled “Belfast”, and in addition, in said interview she also spoke about what will be the sixth season of Outlander.

Four months after completing her role in the movie “Escape Plan,” Caitriona Balfe was desperate for an audition when Starz contacted her. However, she confessed in her story that she only had two lines to impress the production. So were her words:

“My manager had sent me this logline of two or three lines and said: ‘Here, take this audition’”… “It was such a poorly drawn description of the role, of the character. So I sent a tape and I didn’t hear anything.” “None of that information was in it.” “She was basically a nurse. There was no description of her personality. I think she was a nurse, 1940. She didn’t even mention, I think, time travel. It was literally two lines.”

By this time, Caitriona Balfe had no idea these Diana Gabaldon books existed. She had no idea what this story was about. Now an industry veteran, Balfe reiterated that this lack of information was standard for relative newcomers auditioning for a major role.

“I think this is what people don’t understand either, is that when you’re as far down the rung as I was at the time, all access is minimized.” “So if I had an agent and an agency and all that stuff, I probably would have gotten half a page of a logline. He would have understood who the creators are, what the network is, what the order is. Is it just a pilot? Is this a full season order? But you don’t. You just get these two little lines and it’s like making something out of that.”

After submitting her audition tape for Outlander, Balfe traveled to Europe to film “The Price of Desire.” While she was there, her manager put her in touch with an agent who suggested Outlander.

“He told me, ‘I think you’d be really good for this role.'” “I was like, ‘Oh, I already auditioned for that. They didn’t want me. He said, ‘Well, can I see your tape?’ I sent it to him and he was like, ‘You know, I don’t think that’s what they’re looking for. Here is a better description of the character. Here’s a little more in depth. Are you going to record again? I said, ‘Of course, I’m literally not doing anything else.’ ‘So I re-recorded and went in.’