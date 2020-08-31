Outlander Caitriona Balfe new novel in cinema

Actress and producer Caitriona Balfe, who has already been nominated for a Golden Globe and BAFTA for her role as Claire in Outlander, will adapt and produce the newest novel by writer Sarah Crossan for cinema.

Here Is the Beehive was published last week in the UK. In November, the book will be released in other countries, such as the United States.

“I am very happy that Caitriona Balfe has acquired the rights for an adaptation of the Here Is the Beehive film,” said the author, in an interview with the website Deadline. “His vision is ambitious and daring, as well as being sensitive to the original text. I am excited to work with her and her team in the coming months, ”added Sarah Crossan.

His new novel was received with enthusiasm among readers. The plot approaches a suspense with painful nuances, full of losses and obsession. The protagonists are Ana and her lover Connor, who have been having an affair for three years and need to circumvent their marriages to be able to be together.

“I’m excited that Sarah has agreed to collaborate with me to bring her exciting and compelling romance to the screen,” said Caitriona Balfe. The actress added that she was very attracted to the story of the protagonist, an imperfect, complex and injured woman.

In addition to this new endeavor, Balfe remains in Outlander even behind the camera. In the Starz period series, in addition to bringing Claire to life, she is also one of the executive producers.



