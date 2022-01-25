Outlander: Caitriona Balfe finally revealed how her days were recording pregnant

Since its debut in 2014, Outlander has positioned itself as one of the most watched dramas on the Starz television channel, thanks to its success, the name of actors such as Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have become truly known in the film industry and TV.

Let’s remember that thanks to her role as Claire Fraser, Caitriona Balfe, she has a really gigantic fan base, but, the truth is that she never expected for a second that it would be that big when she was starting in this drama. Outlander follows World War II nurse Claire Randall as she travels back in time to 18th-century Scotland, where she meets the love of her life, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). The pair’s adventures have charted for five seasons and with the sixth set to hit screens soon, the cast have been reflecting on the success of the series.

A couple of months ago, the veteran actress welcomed her firstborn, and as expected, Caitriona was pregnant for much of the filming of this sixth installment. Her character will face quite a struggle as the Revolutionary War approaches and she tries to recover from a brutal sexual assault seen at the end of the fifth season.

It was the same actress who admitted that the story of her character was quite rude, and she already highlighted that this installment, despite being one of the shortest seasons, has quite heavy material, as she detailed it:

“Claire’s story was very heavy this season and it’s also very heavy material.”

In addition to thinking about Claire, she also thought about her baby when it was in her womb, constantly wondering if her body knew when she was pretending to be stressed, upset, and angry, as she remembered being four or five months pregnant and running around the set. firing guns for Outlander.

“So I was like, ‘Does your body know if you’re pretending to be stressed and upset and angry?'” “Because you’re going through all the motions to get to a state where you cry or scream or freak out, and there were times when I must have been four or five months pregnant and I was running around shooting guns.”

“And I say, ‘What does this kid think?’ It must be like, ‘Who the hell is my mother? What am I being born into?’”

Undoubtedly, every time Caitriona Balfe talks about Outlander she does it from her most sincere side and this time she was obviously no exception. Another of the revelations that surprised her was when she remembered her career in modeling, remember that before being an actress, she paraded for well-known brands such as Chanel and Alexander McQueen.

However, he does not have very good memories of that experience, since he explained that “during the last years I was miserable, really”, it was then that in addition to highlighting that this has not been the healthiest industry he has known, he confessed that later From this he decided to make his leap to acting.