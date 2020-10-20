Outfits to become Ariana Grande on Halloween

Choose your outfit for Halloween inspired by some of the most iconic looks that Ariana Grande has shown in her career.

This year everything has happened in a very different way from what we are used to and, although we will not be able to celebrate Halloween as on previous occasions, the holiday maintains its charm and you can prepare an outfit to dress up on that special date and live with your family or your friends. friends through a virtual party, get inspired by Ariana Grande and surprise with your look.

The looks of the Break Up With You Boyfriend interpreter are unmistakable, Ariana has managed to capture her essence through clothes, but some of these outfits could be incredible ideas for your image on the darkest night of the year.

Take Ariana Grande’s best ideas, make them your ideal Halloween costume, and let the holiday spirit take over.

HALLOWEEN COSTUMES TO LOOK LIKE ARIANA GRANDE

BLACK

Become a black rabbit by copying Ariana’s look for Dangerous Woman. To achieve this, wear a black dress with straps attached and combine it with stockings of the same color with transparencies, it can be with the design you want, plain or net. Add some ankle boots for a striking look. You can try to get the textured latex mask like the one the singer wore, but you can also use some rabbit ears that are easier to find and add a veil with lace or tulle. Add accessories in gold and you’re done.

ANGEL

Get inspired by Don’t Call Me Angel and get your ideal costume. First you need a short white dress, try not to have sleeves so that the wings look better. Wear white long boots or, failing that, white boots with knee-high socks to achieve a similar effect. You can buy the wings at a costume store or create your own with the help of a tutorial. Add accessories in silver.

BUTTERFLY

If you want something more upbeat that fits your personality, you can pick up some ideas from the Rain On Me video to create your Ariana Grande-inspired costume. You only need a sleeveless crop top and a skirt or shorts, both in lilac. Combine them with white booties and fairy wings, as with the previous costume, you can buy or build them yourself. Use accessories that reinforce your costume, they can be charms and butterfly earrings or with nature themes.



