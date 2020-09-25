Outfits ideas for your first job with Jungkook de BTS

Meet some outfits that could be an inspiration for your first date with Jungkook from BTS, the K-pop singer will be amazed to see you radiant with these fashionable ideas.

Jungkook is one of the most famous K-pop idols in the world, the talented singer of the Bangtan Boys has an incredible impact on social networks and Internet portals, showing his popularity.

The path of the minor member of the Big Hit Entertainment band has been a long one and he is currently focused on his career as an international music star, putting in a lot of effort to inspire ARMY.

HOW ABOUT A ROMANTIC DATE WITH BTS JUNGKOOK?

Can you imagine having a date with Jungkook? It would be an incredible moment and for such an important day you would have to go dressed for the occasion, that is why we bring you some look ideas for your outing with BTS’s Golden Maknae.

What style of dress do you follow? Then you can enjoy some colorful combinations and other more sober ones for your romantic date with Jungkook. In the comments area tell us what your favorite outfit was.

CHECK THESE IDEAL LOOKS FOR YOUR FIRST DATE WITH JUNGKOOK BY BTS:

Retro Look

This look is inspired by the retro style of ‘Dynamite’, such as vibrant colors, yellow and red, surely Jungkook would be delighted with your risky combination and with such unique accessories.

Rebel look

If you want a rougher outfit that is combined with Jungkook’s urban and casual style from the Bangtan Boys, this look is ideal for you. Combine dark colors with brighter hues.

Casual Look

A casual outfit doesn’t have to be boring, so for your date with Jungkook, a bright color would be ideal for your clothes, such as pink that makes a good contrast with white and gold accessories.

Feminine Look

If you want a more feminine look, this is the outfit that could best go with you for your date with the Golden Maknae of the Bangtan Boys, combine colors like lilac with gray, they will stand out all day.



