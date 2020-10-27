Outfits for Halloween inspired by characters from dramas

Enjoy Halloween night and become one of your most beloved characters in drama by copying their outfits. This year’s Halloween is probably not exactly what you expected, but it is still the perfect opportunity to try an unusual look and surprise everyone. A simple but very fun idea is to create a costume by copying the outfit of a drama character, how can you achieve it? We help you.

The world of Korean dramas not only shows us interesting stories that we follow in each chapter, it also shows us incredible looks that adapt to the personality and work of each character.

Surely the girls who star in these series have inspired you in various aspects and fashion is one of them. That’s why drama characters and their looks are perfect for inspiring a totally unexpected Halloween costume.

IDEAS FOR YOUR DRAMAS-INSPIRED HALLOWEN COSTUME

Man Wol from Hotel del Luna

To achieve one of the most iconic looks of this girl you need a dress in purple, ideally it will have sleeves and be long, but you can skip any of these requirements. Combine it with long black boots and a fedora style hat of the same color, decorate this accessory with a veil, whether you buy a decorated one or do it yourself, complement it with makeup and accessories such as rings, earrings and necklaces.

Jo Yi Seo from Itaewon Class

You will get this outfit for Halloween with a plaid skirt, preferably in dark colors like blue or green, add a slightly long white blouse and an oversized black blazer. Finally, add some black combat boots and if you want, high socks.

Bong Soon by Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

The adorable protagonist of this drama showed several simple but very cute looks. To achieve this outfit, wear black jeans and a white shirt with letters or another print, the most important touch will be an open yellow sweater, add some lace-up boots and voila, now just add accessories.

Scarlett from Search: WWW

The most fashionista character in this K-Drama surprised us with her sense of fashion, get her look with black jeans, they can be wide or tight, add a white crop top with details and a plaid blazer. To complement your look, wear matching heels or ankle boots.

Moon Young from It’s Okay Not To Be Okay

The most famous writer in the latest K-Dramas also wore amazing outfits. Copy her style for Halloween by wearing a button-front dress or substitute it with a blazer of the same style, add a black shorts if necessary and combine with tall boots of the same color. The accessories will be very important make sure to use some that are really showy.

Descendants of the Sun’s Myung Joo

For this look you need a military-style cargo pants and a jacket of the same design, now you just have to add a black beret and combat boots in black, tie your hair like this girl’s or leave it loose if you have a haircut similar to hers. Now you are ready for Halloween.



