Outer Worlds 2 is Officially Confirmed

Outer Worlds 2: Microsoft released, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, an exclusive cinematic trailer for Outer Worlds 2. In it, we can see beautiful biomes and dangerous opponents.

Obsidian’s sci-fi RPG first appeared as a rumor in 2020. Last week, an Xbox expert insider claimed that he could make the game at the event. Check out the new video below.

It has been confirmed for Xbox Series X/S and PC, but no release date. So, what did you think of the trailer? Are you excited to play the game? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!