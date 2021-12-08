Outer Banks: Netflix Renews Series For Season 3; See Details!

Outer Banks: Netflix announced this Tuesday (7) that the teen drama series Outer Banks will win a 3rd season. The news comes after suspicions that the platform’s original production had been secretly canceled.

In recent weeks, rumors of the show’s cancellation after the end of the second season have dominated social media, when a Twitter profile put the separation of protagonists Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline as a potential reason the plot was supposedly abandoned by Netflix.

However, days after the confusion, the streaming platform made official the renewal of the Outer Banks for another cycle, giving relief to fans who awaited the continuation of the adventures of the Pogues and Kooks.

For the new episodes, Stokes and Cline have already confirmed their return, alongside Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Charles Esten. In addition, young actress Carlacia Grant, who plays Cleo, was promoted as a regular character for the drama’s sequel.

The third season of Outer Banks, a series created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, is still unpredictable. So far, nothing has been revealed about a possible shutdown of production.