Outer Banks: Netflix Releases Trailer for Season 2 of The Series

Outer Banks: Netflix released, this Wednesday (14), the official trailer for the 2nd season of Outer Banks. The teen drama and adventure series will get the new episodes on July 30th in streaming.

According to the official synopsis, the new year will feature the escape of John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) in the Bahamas and some character reunions.

The trailer also features the return of Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow). Fans have even noticed that JJ appears to be seriously injured in one of the scenes.

Check out the full trailer below:

“The $400 million is still at stake, but will the discovery of a newly discovered secret bring the group together for a new mission?” reads an excerpt from the official Season 2 synopsis.

The series tells the story of a group of young people (The Pogues) who gather to search for a legendary treasure that has some connection with the disappearance of protagonist John B’s father.

Season 1 of Outer Banks is available with 10 episodes on Netflix.