Outcast 2 Open World Game: A new initial trailer telling the Story

THQ Nordic is gradually gaining a reputation as a company that brings franchises back from the grave. This includes the publication of the remaster Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, remade Destroy All Humans! the series and the upcoming Outcast 2: A New Beginning.

Outcast 2: A New Beginning was one of several games presented at THQ Nordic’s Friday presentation. And although the developer Appeal Studio has not announced a release date, the new plot and game trailer for Outcast 2 offers many teasers for the upcoming game.

The trailer for Outcast 2 begins with a close-up of the shirt of the main character Cutter Slade. The camera then moved back to show the shirt exposed in the center of the room as alien narrator Mar tells Slade’s backstory. Branded a criminal and banished from two planets, he arrived on the alien world of Adelpha to help the people of Talan when no one else did.

Mar continues to tell while the audience is shown several scenes of the Outcast 2 gameplay. Viewers see Slade hovering over the ruins-strewn Adelphi landscape, running through bioluminescent caves and jumping through a volcanic wasteland. The trailer shows Slade exploring the game’s hand-crafted open world, exploring vast landscapes and forgotten ruins, and Mar describes his quest to “awaken their mighty secrets.” Viewers can see Slade doing just that as he uses the power of a huge overgrown temple.

The mentioned power will probably come in handy in the fight against the antagonist robots of the game. They are featured extensively in the next section of the trailer, and Outcast 2 is one of several games showcasing gameplay during the THQ Nordic demo. The trailer gave viewers a good look at the fight and a brief overview of the weapon setup system in the game. The action of Outcast 2 is largely based on movement: Slade uses his weapon, shield, and jetpack to shoot, block, dodge, and melee attack a number of enemies in various environments.

However, combat is not the only thing Slade needs to master if he wants to save Adelpha a second time. “By saving the planet, Mar knows that a true hero must also win the trust of his people,” the alien guide explains when the trailer shows Slade approaching the village of Talan. Unfortunately, this is where the trailer ends, so the audience won’t know what he needs to do to earn Talan’s trust.

THQ Nordic announced Outcast 2: A New Beginning during a presentation in September 2021. It continues the 1999 Rogue story in which former Navy seal Cutter Slade travels through time to save the alien planet Adelpha. Unfortunately, its planned continuation was never realized after the bankruptcy of Appeal. Fortunately, THQ Nordic managed to get the original team back to work on the sequel, allowing them to finish the story after more than twenty years of hiatus.

Outcast 2: A New Beginning is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.