Outcast 2, Announced 20 Years Ago, Will Finally Be Released

Outcast 2: I thought ABBA had made their fans wait too long, taking 40 years to release another record, but it seems that producer Appeal is looking to break that record in the gaming world: it will finally release Outcast 2: A New Beginning, a game that was announced more than 20 years ago, at the turn of the millennium.

I’ll bet a lot of our readers weren’t even born — let alone remember which game this Outcast is, to get interested in the sequel. But here we go: the first Outcast was a science fiction adventure game, which was released in 1999 for PC and even won awards. Its sequel, then titled The Lost Paradise, was announced the following year, but it never saw the light of day as Appeal Games sank into financial trouble.

The return of those who never went

People who had been impressed by the original game — which were not a few at the time — spent years waiting for something new. The first came only in 2017, when Appeal managed to release a modern remake of the original Outcast, in partnership with Nacon.

Two years later, news came out that the franchise had been acquired by THQ Nordic and the prospects got even better — it’s thanks to this producer that A New Beginning is finally coming off the ground. Watch the game trailer, released last Friday (17):

The trailer shows the game’s stunning alien world, with the protagonist — a sailor named Cutter Slade — being resurrected to do battle with soldiers who wish to invade the planet Adelpha. If you were curious to see this world, the producer THQ Nordic released a two-minute video just about it. See below:

Producers reported that several members of the first Outcast development team, dating back to the 1990s, have returned to work on the sequel. New Beginning will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. The official release date hasn’t been released yet, but we hope it won’t take another twenty years, right?