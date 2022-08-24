Our neck changed from a jeweled wedding dress to a mini-dress with a floral print and massive sneakers at the reception

Sheana Shay came to kill! The “Vanderpump Rules” star wore not one, but two breathtaking dresses for her wedding in Mexico with Brock Davis.

Inside the “Vanderpump Rules” Star Sheana Shay and Brock Davis at a Wedding in Mexico

To say “Yes” in Cancun on Tuesday, August 23, 37-year-old Shay was amazed in a tight dress made of lace and Swarovski crystals, which she designed custom-made by Paul Atteu and Patrick Simpson. The TV presenter complemented the exquisite dress with a long tulle veil.

For her glamour, Shay made loose curls and complemented them with elegant earrings with pearl drops. On her feet she wore platform shoes with pearls.

56-year-old Atteu admired the bride, sharing a photo of Shay in the image via Instagram on the evening of the ceremony. “It is a great honor for me to create this amazing couture dress for my beautiful friend @scheana, who is marrying the man of her dreams @brock_davis,” he signed a post on the social network.

After exchanging vows, Shay put on something more comfortable and practical! To dance the night away, the Bravo star stunned in a white floral print mini dress from Casablanca Bridal. The sexy dress featured a transparent design and a deep V-neck.

Shay also ditched her shiny heels in favor of a pair of chunky white lace-up sneakers. The native of California complemented the image with a jeweled headband.

Davis, 31, for his part, wore a classic white tuxedo. The lovers got married at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa hotel.

Sheana Shay with her father Ron van Olfen. MEGA

Their tropical celebration was a Bravolebriti affair, as Shay’s co-stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss were her bridesmaids. Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were friends of Davis. Lala Kent, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also present.

Shay and Davis got engaged in July 2021 after their daughter Summer Moon Honey Davis was born in April of the same year.

Chronology of the relationship between Sheana Shay and Brock Davis

Us Weekly exclusively reported in November 2019 that the host of “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” is dating a personal trainer. At the time, Shay told us that the couple had just celebrated their two-month anniversary with a trip to Bali. The couple was introduced by mutual friends.

“He treats me the way I deserve and never have,” Shay told us later that month, noting that her castmates also approve of the relationship. “It’s not like what one person said:”Yes, but”… everyone is like that:”He’s amazing.””