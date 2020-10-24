Our clothes can be solar panels! Here are the details

In the Swiss Materials Science Laboratory, scientists turned clothes into solar panels. To make this project, they added a special luminescent material to the fabric. Our clothes can be solar panels!

We will be able to charge our technological devices from our own clothes.

The researchers explained that as the number of technological devices increased, the demand for electricity increased. What’s more, most people are in motion. This is why they are constantly dependent on power sources to charge their smartphones, tablets and laptops. So they offered a solution by which electricity can be drawn from people’s clothes. It can be transformed into a mobile energy source using a new polymer applied to textile fibers, jackets, t-shirts.

Luminescent materials capture the scattered ambient light and transfer its energy to the real solar cell, which converts the light into electrical energy. However, they can only be in the form of rigid components and are not suitable for use in the textile industry as they are not flexible and do not allow air and water vapor to pass through. An interdisciplinary team of researchers was able to combine several of these luminescent materials into a polymer that provides flexibility and breathability. The special properties of the polymer are based on flexibility, stability and special chemical properties, as well as air and water vapor permeability.

“The reason we chose this particular polymer is because we can combine two immiscible shiny materials at the nanoscale and make them interact with each other. Of course, there are other polymers that these materials can be integrated with, but this will cause them to come together and therefore energy generation will be impossible, ”the scientists concluded their final sentences.

The new solar collectors can be applied to textile fibers before the fabric becomes brittle and prone to cracking or water vapor accumulation in the form of sweat. Solar collectors, which can be adapted to be permanently attached to the human body, provide a great advantage to the increasing energy demand, especially for portable devices.



