Other products will be introduced at the OnePlus 8T event

OnePlus 8T will be introduced at the event to be held on October 14th. As the countdown continues towards this date, more things seem to come to light at the event. OnePlus will introduce 5 more products besides its new smartphone on October 14, according to the share of the famous sensor, Ishan Agarwal.

Rumors about the new Buds Z wireless headset, OnePlus Watch smartwatch and power bank started to circulate on the internet a while ago. It is spoken at the event that another audio product and the new entry-level phone called OnePlus Clover could also be introduced.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also shared new details on the company’s new 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology. It is noteworthy that OnePlus’s new charging unit has a different design compared to the one used in the Warp Charge 30T.

OnePlus will switch from USB-A to USB-C with its new charging technology. Warp Charge 65, which will be compatible with the old standards, will also support the 45W Power Delivery standard.

The OnePlus 8T will carry a 4500 mAh battery consisting of two cells with a capacity of 2250 mAh. With the new charger, after 15 minutes, the charge rate of the battery will increase to 58 percent. 39 minutes will be enough for a full charge.



