Other Game of Thrones Characters Who Can Work in Multiversus

The newest crossover fighting game MultiVersus from Warner Bros has united some of the largest studios under one roof. Players can control characters ranging from the Iron Giant and Superman to Arya Stark and Bugs Bunny. He has created a wild list of some of the most iconic characters, and it will only increase with new updates. The developers plan to add characters such as Black Adam, Striped and Rick Sanchez, and leaks suggest that there will be even more characters in the reduction.

The MultiVersus list will only grow, and there are many opportunities for new characters. One of the franchises presented, “Game of Thrones”, is still almost not involved. Currently, players can play as Arya Stark, as there are rumors that Daenerys Targaryen and the Dog will appear in the game later. There are still a lot of Game of Thrones characters that are just waiting for MultiVersus processing, and Player First Games should provide some of them.

Spoilers for “Game of Thrones” ahead.

Brienne of Tarth

Brienne of Tarth was the main player in the series “Game of Thrones”, and many viewers have fallen in love with her over the years. She was introduced in the second season and served as Sir Renly Baratheon’s Royal Guard during the War of the Five Kings. The situation quickly changed, as she is accused of murdering the future king, and she finds herself embroiled in an even bigger game. She becomes one of Jaime Lannister’s closest allies and truly a force to be reckoned with in Westeros. Her combat prowess and status as a beloved character make her an ideal choice for MultiVersus.

Damon Targaryen

Not many people can know who Damon Targaryen is, since he was introduced in the brand new prequel series of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon. He was the brother of King Viserys I Targaryen and wanted to become his heir. However, the events that occurred in the pilot episode made it so that he is no longer the heir to the Iron Throne. The audience will have to wait and see what happens next, and it can be very bloody. Although he hasn’t gained a huge fan base yet, his inclusion on Multiverse would be the perfect way to advertise a new show.

Gregor Clegane

Gregor Clegane is better known as the Mountain, and he would be a very interesting addition to the list. He was a warrior who towered over his enemies and was as unstoppable as he was cruel. However, he succumbed to the poison and was later zombified by Cersei Lannister. He is a very formidable character who most likely fits the tank class in MultiVersus and can bring with him several devastating attacks that tear his enemies apart.

Jaime Lannister

Jaime Lannister is one of the most popular Game of Thrones characters, and he will be a great addition to the wild list of MultiVersus. He was the twin brother and lover of Cersei Lannister and served in the Royal Guard. At first he was painted as a sarcastic villain, but later he became a figure that many fans fell in love with. He also established a close bond with Brienne of Tarth during his travels and would become a major force in Westeros. His fighting abilities and shining golden armor would fit very well into a platform fighter.

Jon Snow

One of the most interesting characters in Game of Thrones should be Jon Snow, and it would be a big mistake not to include him in Multiverse. At first, Jon Snow was introduced as the son of Lord Eddard Stark, but his origin remained a mystery. He will serve as a member of the Night’s Watch and eventually rise to the rank of Lord Commander. Events took him away from this post, and in the end he was elected king of the North. His actions have caused great upheaval in Westeros, and he will play an important role in preparing the North for the vile White Walkers.

There are so many other Game of Thrones characters that could make it onto this list. Although not all of them will be added, as the game should leave room for other IP addresses, there is definitely room for more Westeros residents.

MultiVersus is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.