Ostensibly there and behind the scenes is the Kardashian drama, which has been going on since Kourtney and Travis Barker and the wedding

Judging by the appearance, that is, their schedule of social media content, the third wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Italy last May was a magical event. The family did their best: a ceremony at the Catholic church in Portofino, veils, lace and rosaries, as many as nine courtyards. Alas, together with the Kardashian-Jenners, we learned that not all that glitters is gold. Allegedly, after the wedding with Scott Disick, as you may have guessed, there was a drama.

The father of all three children of Kourtney Kardashian, as you know, was not invited to the big wedding. Instead, he was spotted in the States minding his own business, including going to strip clubs as a distraction. Fast forward three months later, and the relationship between Scott Disick and the rest of the reality TV family has reportedly become even more strained. A Page Six source stated:

Since Courtney got married, he doesn’t spend so much time with all this company. It’s like he’s been excommunicated because Travis is the priority. He had to regroup who his relationship was.

Another source of the publication claims that Scott Disick continues to shoot their Hulu reality show The Kardashians, despite their alleged estrangement. However, this seems to mean that he is simultaneously going beyond his old loved ones. After crashing his Lamborghini Urus on August 21, Disick was spotted holding hands with Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly, according to the Daily Mail, leading to further speculation that they were indeed dating.

Nevertheless, it is not surprising that the former Kourtney Kardashian may move away from her relatives. There was already a bit of hostility after Scott Disick famously criticized the constant PDA of Courtney and Travis Barker when they met last year. And in the first season of The Kardashians, broadcast now for Hulu subscribers, Lord Disick himself complained that he was not invited to family events now that Kravis has become something special. In one episode, things even got pretty hot between him and Kendall Jenner, the latter of whom had just received criticism online from fans for defending him when he voiced how she had banished him from her birthday party.

The wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will be in the spotlight in the second season of their show. So, if this report is correct, the on-screen controversy is likely to continue. The only question is whether it will come to the limit, as it has happened with other exes who are still circulating in the family.

Season 2 isn’t just about handling a $100 million lawsuit from Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna. (The jury ultimately ruled in favor of Kardashian). And, importantly, it turned out that Khloe Kardashian and former Tristan Thompson recently had a second child from a surrogate mother, despite the bomb exploding in the finale of the first season of the Thompson cheating and paternity scandal.

I think the reality TV stars might want to just consider another rebranding and name their show Hulu: “The Kardashians and their Exes.” Because, after all, Kim K and her boyfriend from the second season Pete Davidson have already broken up these days. Find out how it will end, Scott Disick and others, when the new season broadcast begins on September 22.