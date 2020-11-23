OST that EXO members have performed for dramas

Check out the songs that some EXO idols have created especially for Korean series. These are your OST. The boys of EXO distinguished themselves in the world of K-pop thanks to their acting talents, the boy group’s vocal line has exceptional abilities capable of conveying thousands of feelings.

Each of the EXO members has had solo activities, and the idols ventured into the world of dramas by lending their voices for special songs that enlivened the unforgettable episodes of these series.

What is the EXO OST that you enjoy the most? This time we will show you the songs that are part of soundtracks of important movies and dramas such as: Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryo, Record of Youth and Goblin.

Find out the side of EXO idols as OST singers.

EXO SOUNDTRACKS FOR K-DRAMAS

EXO CBX

For You: This track was the OST of Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryo, where Baekhyun participated in the cast.

Be My Love – EXO’s sub-unit made this song especially for the Love Playlist 4 soundtrack.

Cry: Song from the Final Life soundtrack.

Xiumin

You Are The One: Melody that is from the soundtrack of the drama Falling For Challenge.

Suho

Sedansogu: How Are You Bread OST.

Starlight: A Suho collaboration with Remi for Star Of The Universe.

Baekhyun

Beautiful: Song from the EXO Next Door series, the K-pop group’s first drama.

My Love: This song by Baekhyun belongs to the OST of Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim 2.

Happy: Track from the soundtrack of the drama Do You Like Brahms?

Every Second: Melody from the K-drama Record of Youth soundtrack.

Chen

Best Luck: Song that is part of the soundtrack of the Korean series It’s Okay, That’s Love.

Everytime: A collaboration track with Punch, both singers lent their voices for the OST of the drama Descendants of the Sun.

Beautiful Accident: A Chen collaboration with Suho for the Beautiful Accident OST.

Cherry Blossom Love Song: Soundtrack of the drama 100 Days My Prince.

Make It Count: Original song OST for Touch Your Heart.

Rainfall: OST by Chief Of Staff.

I’m Not Ok: Missing Nine’s OST melody.

Your Moonlight: OST of the Korean drama Do You Like Brahms?

Chanyeol

Stay With Me: Chanyeol collaborated with Punch for the OST of the drama Goblin.

Go Away Go Away: Another idol collaboration with Punch for the drama Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim 2.

DO.

Don’t Worry, My Dear: A song by Kyungsoo in collaboration with Jo Jung Suk for Hyung.

Crying Out: Special idol song for CART’s OST.

