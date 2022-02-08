Oscars 2022: Spider-Man 3 -Is Nominated For Only One Category

Oscars 2022: This Tuesday (8), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), of the United States, announced the nominees in all categories of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. And to the surprise of many Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home, in the original) managed to be considered for one of the categories.

The production, starring Tom Holland in the role of Peter Parker, competes for the statuette for Best Visual Effects alongside films like Dune, from Warner Bros. pictures; 007: No Time to Die, by Universal; Disney’s Free Guy: Taking Control and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Although Sony Pictures’ campaign for Spider-Man 3’s eligibility started belatedly, given all the rules imposed by the Academy, the film managed to stand out among other candidates and please the voters of the award. However, it remains to be seen now whether the film will be able to win in the category it is contesting.

The delivery of the 2022 Oscars is scheduled for March 27. Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick, those responsible for the film’s visual effects team, are the names that can take home the statuettes for their work with the Marvel hero.