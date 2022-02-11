Oscars 2022: Nominated Films That Are In The Disney Plus Catalog

Oscars 2022: This week, the public met the nominees for the 2022 Oscars. And among the productions considered for this year’s awards are some of the best Disney Plus movies, which can be watched at any time by its subscribers.

Among the categories that Disney Plus films are competing for, the one with the most nomination is Best Animation, but there are other interesting categories, such as Best Costume and Best Visual Effects.

Check out the Oscar nominees that are in the Disney Plus catalog below and enjoy watching the films on the platform.

Charm

One of the favorites for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2022, Encanto won over viewers as soon as it was released last year. In the narrative, the audience follows the story of the Madrigal family, who live in Encanto, a region located in the mountains of Colombia.

Its members are made up of people who grew up in the midst of magic, developing some impressive abilities. Despite this, Mirabel is one of the few who has not achieved any power and seems to be the only hope to rid her home of the impending dangers of the place.

Luca

Pixar movies, most of which are available in the Disney Plus catalogue, always manage to stand out among Oscar Academy voters. This year, the producers’ bets are on Luca, an animation full of dynamism.

The plot, set in Italy, addresses the story of Luca, a sea monster who wants to live a new adventure and with his new friends goes after his dream.

Raya and the Last Dragon

The last film nominated for an Oscar for Best Animation in the Disney Plus catalog is Raya and the Last Dragon. The production tells the story of Raya, a determined and fearless young woman from Kumandra, a region inhabited, in previous years, in a harmonious way by humans and dragons.

Many years have passed and now the warrior Raya wants to know more about the origins of the place where she has always lived, looking for traces of the legendary last dragon. According to the mythology seen in the film, he can restore his people and change the course of Kumandra.