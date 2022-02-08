Oscars 2022: Dune Secures 10 Nominations, Including Best Picture

Oscars 2022: The nominees for the 2022 Oscars were announced on Tuesday morning (8). And among the film productions that got the most nominations is Duna, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The film, which is based on the Frank Herbert classic, is up for 10 nominations. Thus, it will not be surprising if, on March 27th of this year, the feature film is awarded at least one statuette.

Below, you can see all the nominations received by Duna!

Best Picture for producers Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve.

Best Adapted Screenplay for Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth.

Best Cinematography for Greig Fraser.

Best Editing for Joe Walker.

Best Original Score for Hans Zimmer.

Best Production Design for Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts and Zsuzsanna Sipos.

Best Costume Design for Jacqueline West.

Best Hair and Makeup for Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr.

Best Sound (Mixing and Editing) for Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett.

Best Visual Effects for Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer.