Oscars 2021: Where and How To Watch Soul (Pixar), Oscar For Best Animated Film

Oscars 2021: Pete Docter’s film not only won the Oscar for Best Animated Film, but also Best Soundtrack. We tell you how to watch it online streaming.Soul, the latest Pixar film, has won the Oscar for Best Animated Film at the Academy Awards gala held at dawn this Monday. The delivery, which has taken place at two venues – the traditional Dolby Theater and the Union Station train station in Los Angeles – has revealed its list of winners from all award categories. When it comes to animated film, Pixar has done it again. We tell you where and how to watch Soul online streaming.

Soul, a little Jazz for the Best Soundtrack at the Oscars

Disney + is the platform where you must subscribe to watch Soul on any device, in high definition and with a wide range of selectable languages. The platform already has more than 100 million subscribers and has in its catalog dozens (hundreds) of movies and series from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and other more adult cuts through the Star subchannel, where We found Lost, How I Met Your Mother, The Simpsons and many more. Simply subscribe to Disney + and download the application on mobile devices, Smart TV, web browser or PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The Oscar for Best Soundtrack has also gone to Soul, an award that is attributed to the figures of Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jonathan Batiste for their compositions for the celebrated film. After surpassing other rivals such as Worlfwalkers, by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, Soul is once again in the news and regains the prominence of jazz.

Disney + is the answer for those who wonder where to see the movie. The new success of Pixar is an adult work, the first of the study with a black protagonist, and tells us about a musician dedicated to teaching who, as soon as he begins, suffers a fatal accident. Everything else is a life lesson with a multitude of readings; It is up to each one to get one interpretation or another, since his message is valid for both young and not so young. In fact, as in all cultural works, there are those who did not enjoy Soul.