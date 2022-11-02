Oscar Will Smith Incident Inspired Controversial Halloween Costume

Halloween has come, and with it, haunted dresses and parties. An atmosphere of horror reigned everywhere at that time. Although it is celebrated in October, the infamous March incident still haunts people. The incident with Will Smith’s slamming gate happened a few months ago, but it still remains a terrible event in people’s minds. Why are we saying this? Because the Halloween costume brought the incident to life.

Earlier, in 2022, during the Academy Awards, Chris Rock joked about Will’s wife Jada Smith. This angered the actor, and he stood up to slap the host. Although the Fresh Prince was banned from participating in Academy events for 10 years, he also publicly apologized. Everyone present, as well as the audience, was shocked by what was happening. The incident scared people so much that this year it inspired the creation of a Halloween costume. That’s all about the revived controversy.

Controversy over Will Smith resumed over Halloween costume

The young model revived the controversy in a talk show, the annual Halloween edition of The View. Children dressed in various costumes are inspired by the most discussed topics of the year. This most discussed topic obviously included one of the most high—profile incidents in Hollywood this year – a click on the gate. “Boo are you wearing?” part of the episode featured several children in costumes that included “horror stories and shocking moments” of the year. And one kid dressed in a gold jumpsuit with a handprint on his cheek.

Although the incident was truly horrific and violent, costume designer Ashley Alderfer Kaufman explained the costume. She said their goal was not to support any violence. They, including everyone, literally could not stop talking about the most topical topic of the year. Thus, they interpreted the “Oscar Slap” in their own way and dressed the young model in the costume of the Oscar statue with a handprint on her cheek.

The costume caused a lot of controversy in the comments section of the video of this episode on YouTube, and fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the costumes, especially the Oscar costume.

Former US President Donald Trump, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s upcoming film “Barbie” also inspired the creation of costumes for the show. While everyone was talking about all these issues and topics, what attracted your attention this year? How do you interpret Smith’s slap at the Oscars? Feel free to let us know in the comment box below.