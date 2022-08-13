Oscar producer Will Packer shared a thoughtful message that Idris Elba sent him after slapping Will Smith

Many were definitely surprised when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscar stage a few months ago. Apart from Rock himself, one person who was perhaps most surprised by this incident was Will Packer, who produced this year’s awards telecast. However, the Hollywood vet didn’t shy away from talking about the incident and what was going on behind the scenes when it happened. More recently, Packer shared a thoughtful message that Idris Elba sent him after he received a slap in the face.

Will Packer and Idris Elba have been working together for some time, having starred on famous films such as 2007’s “This Christmas” and 2010’s “The Kidnappers.” Now they have teamed up again to shoot the Universal Pictures survival thriller “The Monster” and are currently engaged in the press. Friends/colleagues made a stop at the Breakfast Club during the tour, during which Packer was asked if he would consider producing the Academy Awards again. The producer quickly rejected this idea, considering how much work was spent on its implementation. Although things didn’t go as Packer and his team expected, he seemed to take comfort in the uplifting message Elba sent him.:

And I kind of poured everything into it, you know what I mean. Idris [Elba] is one of the first to write to me after it all went awry, you know. And he just said something like “A heavy head that wears a crown.” Don’t go to bed, King.” This is my boyfriend. He does it.

Regardless of whether a celebrity comes on stage and slaps another star in the face, producing an Oscar is not an easy task. There are many moving parts, and they all have to work in harmony for the show to be a success. Of course, unexpected variables can come into play, such as the aforementioned slap in the face. However, Idris Elba, during the same interview, still praised his long-time co-author. The actor went on to say that he liked how the producer “reformatted the proximity of Oscar.” So it seems that Elba is really a person who is not averse to giving compliments.

A few days after the ceremony, Will Packer spoke about what was happening behind the scenes of the Academy Awards ceremony. He explained that there was a conversation between him, Chris Rock and the LAPD about the possibility of charging Will Smith with a “battery.” Apparently, Rock was so “dismissive” of bringing charges that Packer had to ask him to let the authorities finish. Packer also received a backlash after the event for tweeting a joke about the show that many found inappropriate. He later responded to this remark by saying that “black people have a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to pain because there was so much of it.”

A few weeks ago, Will Smith broke his silence about the slap and officially apologized to Chris Rock, and also acknowledged the “irreparable” damage done to his relationship with Tony Rock. After the apology, Will Packer sent Smith a message in which he praised the actor for “such openness” and wished him all the best.

Although the producer of Girls Trip may not be interested in claiming the Oscar again, he can definitely say that his only experience is something that neither he (nor anyone else) will ever forget. It is likely that there will be those who criticize his attitude to the situation. But on the other side of this equation, there will surely be people like Idris Elba who will support his show as a whole.

Amid the ongoing debate, “The Monster” will be released in theaters on August 19 as part of the 2022 film release schedule.