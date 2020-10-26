Oscar Isaac to star in Marvel series on Disney +

Oscar Isaac, also known for playing Poe Dameron in the new Star Wars trilogy, is in advanced negotiations to star in Moon Knight, Marvel’s next series for Disney + streaming.

The production will focus on a mercenary named Marc Spector who is psychologically unstable and is able to communicate with a lunar god to obtain the power of super strength. According to some speculations spread so far, this will be one of the darkest characters released within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

In the original comics, the character has dissociative identity disorder and is presumed dead by his boss after the two find an archaeological dig in Egypt.

There, he is approached by Khonshu, the Egyptian god mentioned, and is given a second chance to live, returning to the world with the development of multiple secret identities. Among them are that of a millionaire and a taxi driver, who grant him access to different sectors of society.

Somehow, the series will address the question of Marc Spector’s powers as Moon Knight. The relationship with the moon should be explored a lot since the fuller it is, the stronger it can get.

The series will be developed by Jeremy Slater, acting as screenwriter and showrunner. Kevin Feige, during a Disney event, referred to it as an “action adventure series” and questioned whether the character was really powerful or just some effect of his imagination. Thus, it is likely that the episodes are also centered on this doubt.

For now, Moon Knight does not have an official release date set. The character is expected to appear in films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe shortly before his debut on Disney Plus streaming.



