Oscar Host Regina Hall Mocks Kim Kardashian’s Viral Speech about Working with Judi Dench

Inspiring message. Presenters Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes ridiculed Kim Kardashian’s controversial advice for working women during the Oscars on Sunday, March 27.

The couple handed out “consolation prizes” to help the nominees in the audience cope with Oscar losses. “We didn’t want anyone to go home empty-handed tonight because we think you’re all winners, even if you’re not,” Hall, 51, said. After she and 58-year-old Sykes tried to hand out a screener of “The Last Duel” and a “replaceable token” instead of NFT, Hall turned to Dame Judi Dench, who lost the award for Best Supporting Actress to Ariana Debose.

“We have an inspirational quote for you,” said the “Very Scary Movie” star. “This is a quote from Kim Kardashian: “Work harder.” That’s what we need from you.”

When 87-year-old Dench laughed at the joke, Sykes urged her to “move her ass” to take home the Oscar next year.

This fragment was a reference to an excerpt from an interview that 41-year-old Kardashian gave to Variety last month with her family. “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your fucking ass up and work,” the Skims founder says in the clip. “It looks like no one wants to work today. You have to surround yourself with people who want to work.” Kardashian also urged women to create “a good work environment where everyone likes what they do” in order to succeed.

The KKW Beauty founder also mentioned that she and her family are “known for being famous,” claiming that they all worked hard on their various projects. “Who cares?” Kardashian said then. “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then I’m sorry. We just don’t have the strength to do it. We don’t have to sing, dance or play; we live our lives — and hey, we did it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

She continued, “With all due respect and love, I’m not a bitch.”

The comments of the reality TV star caused a negative reaction on the Internet, and many social media users noted that her father, Robert Kardashian, was a well-known and successful lawyer. “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was just a smaller mansion… no one needs to hear your thoughts about success/work ethic,” Jamila Jamil wrote on Twitter on March 9. “The same 24 hours a day s-t is a nightmare. 99.9% of people in the world have grown up with VERY different 24 hours.”

Kardashian herself has never paid attention to the negative reaction to her comments.