Oscar 2022: Award Gets New Date For Next Year

Oscar 2022: Initially set for February 27, 2022, the 94th annual Oscar ceremony, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has been given a new date. In 2022, the awards will take place a month later, on March 27, a Sunday.

With that, the producers expect the event to take place normally at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, being broadcast in full on ABC. It is worth noting that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscar 2021 edition had some unforeseen events and had to be postponed to April 25th.

In this sense, the award underwent some changes, such as a change of scenery and the participation of fewer guests. Even so, it was a historic ceremony and quite important in many ways, even though the order in which the awards were announced was widely criticized by spectators.

Perhaps for this reason, the lowest audience record in years can be justified, with 9.85 million people watching the event in real time in just over three hours of transmission.

With big changes, including musical performances being included in a pre-show, Nomadland, a feature by Chloe Zhao with Frances McDormand, came out with the statuette for Best Picture.

Oscar 2022: learn more about the next edition of the event

The information about the new date of the 94th edition of the Oscars was accompanied by some very useful technical details for producers who want to be eligible for the award. The deadline for films to be considered for voters, according to Academy rules, ends on December 31st.

Thus, it is necessary that the productions are released on the commercial circuit in Los Angeles, running for at least a week until this date, starting on March 1, 2021.

Certainly, the thermometers that analyze the most highly rated films for the competition will start working soon, collecting information on other important awards that will take place until the Oscar ceremony.

Let’s wait for more news!