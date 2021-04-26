Oscar 2021: See All The Winners of The Biggest Cinema Award

Oscar 2021: It’s time to check out all the Oscar 2021 winners! Finally, Oscar 2021 revealed its winners. The award, which held its 93rd edition, took place today (25) and was broadcast from two different locations in Los Angeles, in the United States: The Dolby Theater and Union Station.

In this edition, no fixed presenters were used and the ceremony was carried out in a more restrained and intimate way, with few guests.

See now, category by category, all Oscar 2021 winners!

Oscar 2021: all the winners

Best movie

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland (WINNER)
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (WINNER)
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland (WINNER)
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father (WINNER)
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari

Best supporting actress

Yuh-jung Youn – Minari (WINNER)
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami …
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best original song

Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)
Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
lo Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Speak Now – One Night in Miami …

Best animated film

Soul (WINNER)
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers

Best makeup and hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Emma.

Better visual effects

Tenet (WINNER)
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan

Best cinematography

Mank (WINNER)
Judas and the Black Messiah
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Editing

Sound of Metal (WINNER)
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best production design

Mank (WINNER)
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet

Best sound editing

Sound of Metal (WINNER)
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul

Best international film

Denmark – Another Round (WINNER)
Hong Kong – Better Days
Romania – Collective
Tunisia – The Man Who Sold His Skin
Bosnia and Herzegovina – Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best short documentary

Colette (WINNER)
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best documentary

My Octopus Teacher (WINNER)
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Team

Best short

Two Distant Strangers (WINNER)
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye

Best animated short

If Anything Happens I Love You (WINNER)
Burrow
Genius Loci
Opera
Yes-People

Best original screenplay

Promising Young Woman (WINNER)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best adapted script

The Father (WINNER)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Nomadland
One Night in Miami …
The White Tiger

Best original soundtrack

Soul (WINNER)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World

Best costume

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)
Emma.
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

