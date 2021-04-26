Oscar 2021: See All The Winners of The Biggest Cinema Award

Oscar 2021: It’s time to check out all the Oscar 2021 winners! Finally, Oscar 2021 revealed its winners. The award, which held its 93rd edition, took place today (25) and was broadcast from two different locations in Los Angeles, in the United States: The Dolby Theater and Union Station.
In this edition, no fixed presenters were used and the ceremony was carried out in a more restrained and intimate way, with few guests.
See now, category by category, all Oscar 2021 winners!
Oscar 2021: all the winners
Best movie
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland (WINNER)
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best director
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (WINNER)
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best actress
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland (WINNER)
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father (WINNER)
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Best supporting actress
Yuh-jung Youn – Minari (WINNER)
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Best supporting actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami …
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best original song
Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)
Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
lo Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Speak Now – One Night in Miami …
Best animated film
Soul (WINNER)
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
Best makeup and hair
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Emma.
Better visual effects
Tenet (WINNER)
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Best cinematography
Mank (WINNER)
Judas and the Black Messiah
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Editing
Sound of Metal (WINNER)
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best production design
Mank (WINNER)
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet
Best sound editing
Sound of Metal (WINNER)
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Best international film
Denmark – Another Round (WINNER)
Hong Kong – Better Days
Romania – Collective
Tunisia – The Man Who Sold His Skin
Bosnia and Herzegovina – Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best short documentary
Colette (WINNER)
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best documentary
My Octopus Teacher (WINNER)
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Team
Best short
Two Distant Strangers (WINNER)
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
Best animated short
If Anything Happens I Love You (WINNER)
Burrow
Genius Loci
Opera
Yes-People
Best original screenplay
Promising Young Woman (WINNER)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best adapted script
The Father (WINNER)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Nomadland
One Night in Miami …
The White Tiger
Best original soundtrack
Soul (WINNER)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Best costume
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)
Emma.
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio