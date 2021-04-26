Oscar 2021: See All The Winners of The Biggest Cinema Award

Oscar 2021: It’s time to check out all the Oscar 2021 winners! Finally, Oscar 2021 revealed its winners. The award, which held its 93rd edition, took place today (25) and was broadcast from two different locations in Los Angeles, in the United States: The Dolby Theater and Union Station.

In this edition, no fixed presenters were used and the ceremony was carried out in a more restrained and intimate way, with few guests.

See now, category by category, all Oscar 2021 winners!

Oscar 2021: all the winners

Best movie

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland (WINNER)

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (WINNER)

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland (WINNER)

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father (WINNER)

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best supporting actress

Yuh-jung Youn – Minari (WINNER)

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami …

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best original song

Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

lo Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Speak Now – One Night in Miami …

Best animated film

Soul (WINNER)

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

Best makeup and hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Emma.

Better visual effects

Tenet (WINNER)

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Best cinematography

Mank (WINNER)

Judas and the Black Messiah

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Editing

Sound of Metal (WINNER)

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best production design

Mank (WINNER)

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

Best sound editing

Sound of Metal (WINNER)

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Best international film

Denmark – Another Round (WINNER)

Hong Kong – Better Days

Romania – Collective

Tunisia – The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best short documentary

Colette (WINNER)

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best documentary

My Octopus Teacher (WINNER)

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Team

Best short

Two Distant Strangers (WINNER)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Best animated short

If Anything Happens I Love You (WINNER)

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

Best original screenplay

Promising Young Woman (WINNER)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best adapted script

The Father (WINNER)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nomadland

One Night in Miami …

The White Tiger

Best original soundtrack

Soul (WINNER)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Best costume

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)

Emma.

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio