Oscar 2021: Netflix Topped The Studios With 7 Wins

Oscar 2021: Netflix was the most awarded studio at the Oscar 2021 with seven victories in total. Despite the good result, the streaming platform won in the most technical categories and did not take home any of the main trophies.

What did Netflix get?

David Fincher’s film, Mank, was the production with the most nominations and received the statuettes for Best Photography for Erik Messerschmidt and Best Production Design for Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale.

The Supreme Voice of the Blues arrived strong at the awards and many fans had a posthumous trophy for Best Actor for Chadwick Boseman, which did not happen. However, the feature came out victorious in two categories: Best Makeup and Hair (Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera) and Best Costume Design (Ann Roth).

The other original Netflix winners of the night are My Octopus Teacher as Best Documentary and If Anything Happens, I Love You as Best Animated Short.

The streaming platform was the leader in Oscar nominations 2021 with 36 nominations. In Best Film, the studio competed with Mank and Os 7 de Chicago. Among all categories, Netflix just did not guarantee a nomination for Best International Film.