Oscar 2021: Mank and Nomadland lead nominations

The Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced, on Monday morning (15), the nominees for the Oscar 2021, with the selection of the best film production in the last year.

Mank leads the relationship with a total of 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Direction (for David Fincher), actor (Gary Oldman) and supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), in addition to technical categories.

The favorite of this season of awards, Nomadland reaches the Oscar hard with a total of 7 nominations, including Best Film, Direction (Chloé Zhao), actress (Frances McDormand) and important categories such as Adapted Screenplay, Editing and Photography.

With 6 Oscar 2021 nominations are six films: Minari, My Father, Chicago’s 7, The Sound of Silence and Judas and the Black Messiah – all competing for the main prize as well. Bela Vengança won 5 nominations, including Best Picture, Direction (Emerald Fennell) and Actress (Carey Mulligan). The Supreme Voice of the Blues, also with 5 nominations, earned Chadwick Boseman the posthumous Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

The award ceremony will be held on April 25, with broadcast in Brazil by the TNT channel.

Check out the full list of 2021 Oscar nominees.

Best movie

My father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Beautiful Vengeance

The sound of silence

The Chicago 7

Best Direction

Thomas Vinterberg – Druk (Another Round)

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Beautiful Revenge

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Silence

Chadwick Boseman – The Supreme Voice of the Blues

Anthony Hopkins – My Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best actress

Viola Davis – The Supreme Voice of the Blues

Andra Day – United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Beautiful Revenge

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen – The 7 of Chicago

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami …

Paul Raci – The Sound of Silence

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat: Next Film Tape

Gleen Close – Once Upon A Dream

Olivia Colman – My Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Beautiful Vengeance

The sound of silence

The Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat: Next Film Tape

My father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami …

The White Tiger

Best Foreign Film

Druk / Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Animated Film

Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey

On the Way to the Moon

Shaun the Sheep: The Movie – The Farm Strikes Back

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Photography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

World Reports

Nomadland

The Chicago 7

Best Editing

My father

Nomadland

Beautiful Vengeance

The sound of silence

The Chicago 7

Best Art Direction

My father

The Supreme Voice of the Blues

Mank

World Reports

Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma

The Supreme Voice of the Blues

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup

Emma

Once upon a Dream

The Supreme Voice of the Blues

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Visual Effects

Monstrous Problems

Midnight Sky

Mulan

Great Ivan

Tenet

Best sound

Greyhound: In the Enemy’s Sight

Mank

World Reports

Soul

The sound of silence

Best Original Soundtrack

Detachment Blood

Mank

Minari

World Reports

Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – The Chicago 7

“Husavik” – Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen)” – Rosa and Momo

“Speak Now” – A Night in Miami …

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Team

Best Short Documentary

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Animation Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye