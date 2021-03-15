Oscar 2021: Mank and Nomadland lead nominations

The Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced, on Monday morning (15), the nominees for the Oscar 2021, with the selection of the best film production in the last year.
Mank leads the relationship with a total of 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Direction (for David Fincher), actor (Gary Oldman) and supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), in addition to technical categories.
The favorite of this season of awards, Nomadland reaches the Oscar hard with a total of 7 nominations, including Best Film, Direction (Chloé Zhao), actress (Frances McDormand) and important categories such as Adapted Screenplay, Editing and Photography.
With 6 Oscar 2021 nominations are six films: Minari, My Father, Chicago’s 7, The Sound of Silence and Judas and the Black Messiah – all competing for the main prize as well. Bela Vengança won 5 nominations, including Best Picture, Direction (Emerald Fennell) and Actress (Carey Mulligan). The Supreme Voice of the Blues, also with 5 nominations, earned Chadwick Boseman the posthumous Oscar nomination for Best Actor.
The award ceremony will be held on April 25, with broadcast in Brazil by the TNT channel.
Check out the full list of 2021 Oscar nominees.
Best movie
My father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Beautiful Vengeance
The sound of silence
The Chicago 7
Best Direction
Thomas Vinterberg – Druk (Another Round)
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Beautiful Revenge
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Silence
Chadwick Boseman – The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Anthony Hopkins – My Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Best actress
Viola Davis – The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Andra Day – United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Beautiful Revenge
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen – The 7 of Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami …
Paul Raci – The Sound of Silence
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova – Borat: Next Film Tape
Gleen Close – Once Upon A Dream
Olivia Colman – My Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Beautiful Vengeance
The sound of silence
The Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat: Next Film Tape
My father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami …
The White Tiger
Best Foreign Film
Druk / Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Animated Film
Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey
On the Way to the Moon
Shaun the Sheep: The Movie – The Farm Strikes Back
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Photography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
World Reports
Nomadland
The Chicago 7
Best Editing
My father
Nomadland
Beautiful Vengeance
The sound of silence
The Chicago 7
Best Art Direction
My father
The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Mank
World Reports
Tenet
Best Costume Design
Emma
The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup
Emma
Once upon a Dream
The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Visual Effects
Monstrous Problems
Midnight Sky
Mulan
Great Ivan
Tenet
Best sound
Greyhound: In the Enemy’s Sight
Mank
World Reports
Soul
The sound of silence
Best Original Soundtrack
Detachment Blood
Mank
Minari
World Reports
Soul
Best Original Song
“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – The Chicago 7
“Husavik” – Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si (Seen)” – Rosa and Momo
“Speak Now” – A Night in Miami …
Best Documentary
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Team
Best Short Documentary
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Animation Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye