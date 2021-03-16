Oscar 2021: know where to watch the nominated films

2020 was a difficult year for the film industry. Although it started with some good films, as the new coronavirus began to spread across the planet, cinemas started to close and many of the major premieres needed to be postponed.

Movies like Dune, No Time to Die, Black Widow, The Woman in the Window, Top Gun: Maverick, Last Night in Soho, Death on the Nile and The Eternals, were on the most anticipated list of the year, and had a chance to compete for some prize. at the Oscars 2021 ceremony. With the move, streaming platforms were the ones who did well, which already had productions ready for launch and also had the opportunity to acquire the rights to exhibit some films that now compete for the main award of movie theater.

Below we present a list for those who want to prepare for the ceremony, which takes place on April 25th. The films Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Beautiful Vengeance, My Father, Drunk: One More, Round, United States Vs Billie Holiday, Collective, Quo Vadis, Aida ?, The Man Who Sold His Skin, , Pinocchio and Better Days, which so far have only been released in theaters.

The short film White Eye is available on the T-Port platform, a short film distribution service that aims to expand the reach of independent filmmakers. You can check out the movie, with English subtitles, by clicking here.

Netflix

An absolute leader in nominations, Netflix subscribers can cross off multiple films from the list until the ceremony. While some films are their own productions, the platform was one of those that invested the most in distribution rights during the pandemic.

Mank – Best Film; Best Direction (David Fincher); Best Actor (Gary Oldman); Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried); Best Photography; Best Original Soundtrack; Best Production Design; Best Costume Design; Best Makeup and Hair and Best Sound

Chicago’s 7 – Best Picture; Best Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen); Best Original Screenplay; Best Photography; Best Original Song (Hear My Voice) and Best Editing

The Supreme Voice of the Blues – Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman); Best Actress (Viola Davis); Best Production Design; Best Costume and Best Makeup and Hair;

Pieces of a Woman – Best Actress (Vanessa Kirby)

Once Upon a Dream – Best Supporting Actress (Glenn Close) and Best Makeup and Hair

On the Way to the Moon – Best Animated Film

Shaun the Sheep the Movie: The Farm Strikes Back – Best Animated Film

The White Tiger – Best Adapted Script

World Reports – Best Photography; Best Original Soundtrack; Best Production Design and Best Sound

Detachment Blood – Best Original Soundtrack

Rosa e Momo – Best Original Song (Io Sì (Seen))

Eurovision Song Contest: The Sigrit and Lars Saga – Best Original Song (Husavik)

Monstrous Problems – Better Visual Effects

Midnight Sky – Best Visual Effects

Crip Camp – Best Documentary

Professor Polvo – Best Documentary

A Love Song For Latasha – Best Short Documentary

If Something Happens… I Love You… – Best Animated Short

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has not yet defined itself as the main competitor of Netflix, however, I got some nominations, mainly with The Sound of Silence.

The Sound of Silence – Best Film; Best Actor (Riz Ahmed); Best Supporting Actor (Paul Raci); Best Original Screenplay; Best Editing and Best Sound

A Night in Miami – Best Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom Jr.); Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song

Borat: Next Cinema Tape – Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova) and Best Adapted Screenplay

Time – Best Documentary

Disney +

Every year Disney is present at the Oscars, either with its own animation or with an animation by Pixar. In recent years, Marvel films or the Star Wars franchise have also been present, mainly in technical categories. This year, in addition to two animations, Disney + has two other live-action productions.

Soul – Best Animated Film; Best Original Soundtrack and Best Sound

Mulan – Best Costume and Best Visual Effects

Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey – Best Animated Film

The One and Only Ivan – Best Visual Effects