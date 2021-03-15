Oscar 2021: How to monitor nominations on Monday?

This Monday morning (15), the nominees for the Oscar 2021, the top prize in the world of cinema, will be announced. The award ceremony will take place later this year, on April 25, but the announcement will take place in the traditional way. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed that the nomination ceremony will be hosted by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The actress and producer of The White Tiger, the Indian Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will join her husband, the composer and actor Nick Jonas, former Jonas Brother and presenter of Saturday Night Live. As always, the announcement will be made in the early hours of Monday, at 5:19 am Pacific time, which is equivalent to 9:19 am Brasília time. At 9:31 am, a second list of nominees will be released.

At 9:19 am, nominees will be announced for: supporting actor and actress, costume design, soundtrack, animation short film and live action, sound, adapted script and original script. At 7:31 pm, the following will be nominated: main actor and actress, animation, cinematography, direction, long and short documentaries, editing, international film, makeup, original song, art direction, visual effects and film.

Most of this year’s nominations, according to IndieWire, will come from films like Judas and the Black Messiah, The Supreme Voice of the Blues, Mank, Minari – In Search of Happiness, Nomadland, A Night in Miami, Beautiful Vengeance, The Sound of Silence and The 7 of Chicago. You can follow the ceremony live by clicking on this link.