Oscar 2021: awards will be held in several locations person

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed its plans for the Oscar 2021. In a statement released by The Hollywood Reporter, it was confirmed that the ceremony will take place in person, with live transmission from various locations, including the Dolby Theater , In Los Angeles. More information on how the event will be organized has not yet been released, as well as who will present the award.

Due to the pandemic, which resulted in the event being postponed for two months, the attitude presents itself as a search for creative and safe scenarios. “In this specific year that required many measures by everyone, the Academy is determined to present a differentiated Oscar, prioritizing public health and the safety of everyone who will participate,” said a spokesman for the organization.

“To create the face-to-face show that our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will be broadcast live from various venues, including the famous Dolby Theater. We hope to share more details soon, ”he added.

Industry experts speculate that the format may be similar to those performed in the 1950s, in which the celebration night brought meetings of participants and honorees in California and New York. However, the red carpet moment is unlikely to happen.

When considering the voting members of the Academy, it is also possible that, this year, other cities outside the United States – such as London, Paris and Seoul – will host the ceremony. Such a strategy could save people responsible for the presentation of making long distance trips and reduce the risks.

When Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh were announced as producers for the 2021 edition, David Rubin, president of the Academy, spoke more about the subject. “It will be the perfect occasion to innovate and review the possibilities of the award. It is the team that will respond directly to this season. The Academy is excited to work with them to deliver an event that reflects the world’s love for films and how they connect and entertain us when we need it most ”.