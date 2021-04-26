Oscar 2021: Anthony Hopkins Honors Chadwick Boseman After Winning

Oscar 2021: Last Sunday (26th), the 93rd edition of the Oscars was held and, as in previous years, the winners reverberated on the internet. One of the most anticipated categories was Best Actor, which, unlike previous editions, was the last of the night to be revealed. The British was chosen by Anthony Hopkins, for his work in the film My Father.

In his thank you speech posted on Instagram, the actor assumed he did not expect the statuette. “Good morning, I’m here in my homeland, Wales, and at 83 I didn’t expect to receive this award. I really didn’t want to. I am very grateful to the Academy and thank you, “he said.

Hopkins took the opportunity to remember the actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August last year and who disputed the category of Best Actor. “I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us very early,” he said.

With the victory, Hopkins – who has already been nominated six times and won twice – is now the oldest actor to win an Oscar.

Fans question Hopkins’ win over Boseman

The Academy’s decision, however, did not please everyone. On the internet, Twitter users have even given a “nickname” for the 2021 edition of the ceremony: “the worst ending since Game of Thrones”. That’s because fans expected Boseman to win the award for his performance in The Supreme Voice of the Blues. According to them, Boseman’s victory was expected, as the actor was awarded a Golden Globe award weeks ago.

“Seriously, the Oscar producers pushed the best actor category towards the end of the show, assuming Chadwick would win and it would be a good time, but then Anthony Hopkins won and he wasn’t even there, so they just read the card and finished the presentation. ? ”Asked a Twitter user.

Another person argued: “The Oscar placing the category of best film in front of best actor just to despise Chadwick Boseman. That’s why I lost faith in these awards. ”

Some even claimed that the award changed the order of the categories to “maintain the audience”.