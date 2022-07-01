Orville Perfectly flips the storyline of Star Trek: Voyager’s Doctor

ATTENTION: This article contains a reference to suicide and contains spoilers for “Orville”, season 3, episode 5, “A Tale of Two Tops”.

Isaac perfectly turns the story of “Star Trek: Doctor Voyager” in the 5th episode of the 3rd season of the TV series “Orville”. born a woman. In the same-sex society of the Moklans, this was considered an abomination, and it was decided to change the sex of their daughter in one of the earliest and most laudatory episodes of Orville, season 1, episode 3 “About a Girl”. “When it aired in 2017, it was a promising sign of the show’s intention to engage in social commentary on Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek.

In The Tale of Two Tops, Topa learns the truth and decides to have surgery to restore the gender identity she was born with. This decision leads to tension between Bortus and Clyden, as well as between the Planetary Union and the Moklan society. Claire (Penny Johnson-Gerald), who has been ordered not to carry out an operation on board the Orville, offers to resign in order to do the right thing. That’s when the artificial life form Isaac (Mark Jackson) suggests performing surgery instead, following in the footsteps of the emergency medical hologram “Star Trek: Voyager” (Robert Picardo).

Many of Orville’s characters have counterparts from Star Trek. Bortus is a Worf from Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Captain Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) becomes more and more like Kirk from Star Trek with each episode. Throughout the series, Isaac was essentially a version of Data Orville, an android who doesn’t quite understand the subtleties of human behavior. However, in “A Tale of Two Tops” Isaac better reflects the Doctor from “Star Trek: Voyager”, AI. with all sorts of complicated procedures programmed into his brain, which lacks a comforting bedside manner. However, while Data and the Doctor have always pursued humanity beyond their programming, Isaac has completely different motives, which allowed Orville to perfectly turn the story of Star Trek: Doctor Voyager.

Season 3 of Orville, episode 5 “A Tale of Two Tops” is by no means an episode focused on Isaac. It’s a sensitive and moving sci-fi allegory of transgender rights that continues to explore Orville’s new tonal horizons. However, Isaac plays a key role in this episode, conveying suicidal thoughts to Kelly Tops (Adrienne Palicki). While Isaac coolly declares that he is informing her in accordance with the rules of the Union, there is a temptation to read this as a sincere, sensitive concern for the Top. Especially considering how willing Isaac is to carry out the operation after the Union Admiral forbids it for far-fetched political reasons.

However, Isaac does not feel human emotions and is clearly not interested in this. This is in stark contrast to the Voyager Doctor, who spends most of the seven seasons trying to become more human. The Doctor sees this as a means to be better accepted by the team, which often sees it as a piece of software rather than a living being. Isaac also has this problem, compounded by the fact that his people, Kailon, waged war against the Union. However, the scene with Isaac and Claire at the end of the episode proves that he does not see becoming more human as a solution to this problem. Instead, the statistical and logical android determines that the best possible course of action is to increase the “efficiency” of the team by performing a Top sex change operation, because the team is devastated when they are forbidden to help a young Moklan. By helping Topa, as he admits to Claire, he helps his social position. Staying true to who Isaac is and using his machine logic to be better perceived as a person, Orville perfectly reverses the Star Trek: Doctor Voyager storyline and his relentless search for some form of a closer person.