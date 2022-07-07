Orville Improves on the Controversial TNG Geordi Story

ATTENTION: This article contains spoilers for the TV series “Orville”, season 3, episode 6, “Twice in a Lifetime”.

Seth MacFarlane’s “Orville” improved on Geordie La Forge’s controversial “Star Trek: The Next Generation” storyline. The sci-fi comedy-drama by the creator of “Family Guy” recalls the heyday of the Star Trek franchise of the 1990s with its episodic narration and focus on an ensemble of characters. In the 3rd season of “Orville”, in the 6th episode “Twice in a Lifetime”, the main focus is on the helmsman Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), who in 2015 found himself in a difficult situation after a temporary accident.

“Twice in a Lifetime” is a continuation of another story focused on Gordon, the TV series “Orville”, season 2, episode 11 “Lasting Impressions”, in which the film crew discovers a time capsule of the 21st century. Inside the capsule is a smartphone of Laura (Leighton Mister), whom Gordon admires. He creates a holographic simulation of her and develops romantic feelings for the simulation by remaking a TNG episode for Geordie La Forge (LeVar Burton). “Twice in a Lifetime” develops the story of Gordon and Geordie, making significant improvements to the questionable ethics of the latter.

In season 3 of Star Trek: The Next Generation, episode 6, “Booby Trap,” Geordie creates a holographic simulation of Dr. Leah Brahms, a brilliant scientist who can help the Enterprise escape from a mysterious, debilitating force. Geordie reprograms the Brahms simulation to become warmer and less robotic, which led to him falling in love with her. When the real Leah Brahms boards the Enterprise in the 16th episode of the 4th season of Child of the Galaxy, she is horrified when she discovers a Geordie simulation, but puts it off to work with him. This is an uncritical approach to Geordie’s abuse of Leah’s image, which has proven controversial. Orville turns this Star Trek story around by bringing Gordon face to face with the real Laura and confronting the character with the seriousness of his actions.

Gordon and Laura from Orville repeat the story of Geordie and Leah from TNG (but make it better)

When Gordon first finds himself stranded in the 21st century, he lies low, following the laws of the Union when it comes to time travel. However, after years of waiting for the Orvilles to rescue him, he has long since left. Using the knowledge he gets from Laura’s smartphone, Gordon tracks her down, builds a romantic relationship and creates a family with her. When Ed and Kelly finally arrive ten years late to rescue him, they are horrified to find out what he has done. It’s an even darker take on the Holodeck novels from Star Trek, which highlights the ethical issues underlying Geordie and Gordon’s respective decisions. Leah Brahms did not agree to become Geordie’s holographic love interest in TNG, and Laura falls in love with Gordon only because he became her ideal partner, carefully exploring her life with a smartphone and simulation.

Like Geordie’s motives for creating his idealized hologram of Leah Brahms, Gordon’s romantic search for the real Laura in the 21st century is driven by loneliness. However, this loneliness leads to growing selfishness and criticism of Gordon from his former shipmates. This is in sharp contrast to the fact that the Enterprise team turns a blind eye to Geordie’s problematic relationship with the hologram of Leah Brahms. He largely avoids recriminations when he also meets the real Leah. Gordon, on the other hand, gives a dark twist to this “Star Trek” story by becoming a “Twice in a Lifetime” villain. After all, Orville’s team can save the real Gordon at the right moment in history by preventing this new timeline. Upon his return, Gordon is horrified to learn about the actions of his other self, which are also explicitly stated as illegal. It’s a far cry from Geordie’s unapologetic defense when he runs into the real Leah Brahms in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which allows “Orville” to improve on this controversial Geordie story.