Orville Can Now Perfectly Copy Star Trek: TOS Crew’s Return

The 3rd season of “Orville” has come to an end, which gave the series a chance to repeat the triumphant return of the actors of “Star Trek: The original series”. Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy-drama is a homage to Star Trek, especially its 1990s iterations. Thanks to a pleasant cast and a focus on solving real problems through the prism of science fiction, “Orville” was named the best Star Trek show than some modern “Track” shows.

Many Star Trek actors also starred in Orville, both in front of and behind the cameras. Behind the camera, both episodes were shot by actor Will Riker Jonathan Frakes and actor Tom Paris Robert Duncan-McNeil. The most notable cast in front of the camera is Penny Johnson-Gerald as Dr. Claire Finn, who gives Orville a connection to Star Trek: Deep Space 9 thanks to her previous role as Benjamin Sisko’s partner Cassidy Yates. However, Orville’s uncertain fate after season 3 has some unfortunate connections to the fate of Star Trek: The Original Series, and also gives hope for the future.

link: In fact, it doesn’t matter if Roddenberry likes the modern “Star Trek”

Due to low ratings on NBC, “Star Trek: The Original Series” was canceled after three seasons in 1969, and its last episode aired just over a month before humans first landed on the moon. It seems like a cruel twist of fate, but perhaps the real scientific achievements of the space race were more exciting for viewers than the fictional achievements of the Enterprise crew. Seth MacFarlane’s show is facing a similar problem, and season 4 of “Orville” is currently in question. However, the cancellation of Star Trek: TOS in 1969 was not the end of the Enterprise team’s story, and four years later they returned for Star Trek: The Animated Series in 1973 and Star Trek: The Motion Picture in 1979. due to uncertainty about future seasons, a series of films about Orville could, like the original “Star Trek” films, preserve the legacy of the series.

How “Orville” can repeat the success of the “Star Trek” films

One of the main problems faced by the 4th season of “Orville” is that the actors were released from their contracts after the filming of the 3rd season was completed. Depending on how successful the actors are in securing long-term future projects, Orville’s team reunites for another 10-episode season. the season can be difficult. This was not a problem for the Star Trek films, as the series began in the 1980s, allowing William Shatner to combine his starring role in T.J. Hooker with the recurring Captain Kirk. Seth MacFarlane of Family Guy, who creates, writes, directs and stars in Orville, has several television projects, including the upcoming Ted Show. Thus, making a film about Orville every few years may be easier for MacFarlane than shooting an entire season.

The third season of “Orville” has already experimented with full-length narration, many episodes last almost 80 minutes. Some of the episodes were filled with action, such as an episode of the sci-fi horror movie “Shadowlands” or an episode of “Domino” inspired by Orville’s “Star Wars”. The show’s visual effects team previously won an Emmy Award for their impressive visual effects work and moved even further in the third season of “Orville.” is the logical next step.

Despite the series’ insightful political commentary, “Orville” does not have the same cultural heritage as “Star Trek: The Original Series,” which makes it unlikely that a potential movie about Orville will be released in theaters. However, the show’s future currently depends on how well it performs when it moves to Disney+ in August. The current streaming environment favours IP addresses with a notable fan base, and as viewers declare their love for “Orville” on social media, a series of streaming exclusive films can be seen as a viable option for a future show.