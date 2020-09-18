Orphan Black’den She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany, known for her work on Orphan Black, is expected to be the protagonist of She-Hulk. According to Variety, the actress is in the final stages of negotiation to assume the role in the new MCU series on Disney +, which will narrate the origin of the heroine.

With that, production should be in Disney’s plans to start soon. On Monday (15), it was announced that Kat Coiro will assume the direction and executive production of the series. She is known for having worked on productions such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Dial Friendly to Kill.

There is still no information about other actors or characters, but the plot should be true to the She-Hulk story. In the comics, Bruce Banner’s cousin, lawyer Jennifer Walters, acquires the powers of the emerald giant after performing a blood transfusion.

The character was also part of the Avengers, in addition to the V-Force, a group formed only by Marvel heroines. With that, it is possible that Disney is thinking about using the character in films, in addition to the content of the streaming service.

So far there is no information on the start of production of She-Hulk or when it should debut. Meanwhile, Disney + is scheduled to launch in Latin America on November 17th.



