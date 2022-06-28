Orlando Pace’s Son’s Land Offer: The World of College Football Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the sports world today

Landon Pace received an offer from his father’s alma mater.

Pace announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from Ohio State.

Pace is the son of Orlando Pace, who was the offensive player of the program from 1994 to 1996. He then spent 13 seasons in the NFL (12 of which were for the Rams) before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

His son is part of the class of 2025 and does not officially have a 247Sports rating. However, the fact that he already has an offer from Ohio State speaks volumes about what the coaches think of him.

Ohio State fans are excited about this news, as they hope he will eventually take part in the program.

We’ll have to see if he joins the Buckeyes in the next year or so.