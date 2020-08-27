Orlando Bloom girls welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have just become parents to their first child together and thus welcome Daisy Dove Bloom.

The lives of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been filled with pleasant surprises; After the couple announced their engagement in February 2019 and it was announced that the ‘Dark Horse’ interpreter was pregnant during the month of March 2020, the singer and the actor do not stop giving their followers unexpected news. that the first photos of the birth of his daughter have filled many with emotion.

Daisy Dove Bloom is the name Katy and Orlando chose for their first baby.

Those in charge of giving the happy news that Katy Perry already gave birth to her first daughter with Orlando Bloom was nothing more and nothing less than UNICEF. Through her Instagram account, a tender black and white photo was published where you can see Katy and Orlando’s hands together while holding a smaller one: that of their newborn daughter.

Along with this photo that has already caused a stir on social networks, UNICEF wrote a long text expressing its emotion at the birth of the daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, two of its goodwill ambassadors. The text says:

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are proud to present the new bundle of joy from our Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The singer and the actor expressed their joy at being able to receive their daughter in good health. The couple is aware that not all mothers have the same opportunity to have a smooth delivery and enjoy motherhood without worries, so they have joined UNICEF and created a donation page to support all those women who are expecting a baby so that they have a safe pregnancy and with safe medical care. This is how the couple decided to celebrate the birth of Daisy Dove Bloom.



