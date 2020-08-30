Orlando Bloom: former Miranda Kerr, birth of her daughter

“Communities around the world still experience a shortage of caregivers and every 11 seconds a pregnant woman or newborn baby dies, largely from preventable causes […]”

“As the parents of a baby, it breaks our hearts. And we empathize more than ever with struggling parents. ”

Orlando Bloom is also very happy! The young dad now has two children. The first is a boy named Flynn Christopher, who was born in 2011.

ORLANDO BLOOM AND MIRANDA: A GREAT FRIENDSHIP

His mother is none other than Miranda Kerr. She had a great love affair with Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013. So she spoke about this great news:

“I am so happy for you! I can’t wait to meet her! A message that pleased Daisy’s parents!

Internet users are therefore very happy to see that the friendship between Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom is still alive.

The comments are therefore very positive: “You really are an angel! “,” It’s very kind of you to leave this lovely message, “” Your friendship is so rare with Orlando Bloom, congratulations! ”

Or again: “Your co-parenting is really exemplary! You are as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside, “” What a great relationship! “



