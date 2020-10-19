Orionid meteor shower will peak on October 21

One of the highlights of the October astronomical calendar, the Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak next Wednesday (21), promoting a beautiful spectacle in the sky. The phenomenon can be seen with the naked eye in Brazil, as long as weather conditions allow.

Considered by the American Meteor Society as a “medium intensity” meteor shower, this year, Orionídeas occurs between October 2nd and November 7th. In this period, the Earth crosses the path of the residues of Comet Halley, whose most recent passage on the planet was in 1986.

Traveling at a speed of 238,000 km / h, these small pieces of the comet, which can have different measurements – some are similar to grains of sand, while others reach the size of a hand – appear in the sky, appearing in the constellation region of Orion (hence the name of the event).

When rubbing against the Earth’s atmosphere, the remnants of the space rock are incandescent and burn, becoming visible to those on the ground. Typically, this rain produces 10 to 20 meteors per hour, but in exceptional years, it is possible to view up to 75 boluses crossing the sky every 60 minutes.

How to observe Orionids?

To see the Orionid meteor shower in 2020, the main tip is to observe it between the night of the 20th of October and the dawn of the 21st, when the peak of the phenomenon is predicted.

You should look towards the sky in an easterly direction, the same region as the “Três Marias”, stars that are part of the belt, starting at 23h. The visualization of the bolidos is better with the sky very dark, at dawn, and in places far from light pollution.

There is no need to use a telescope or binoculars, but the phone can help with observation, with the Google Sky Map, Star Chart and Stellarium apps making it easy to locate Orion.



