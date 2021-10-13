Orion 7000 Is Acer’s New Monstrous PC Gamer With RTX 3090

Orion 7000: Acer announced, this Wednesday (13), during the [email protected] 2021 event, the Predator Orion 7000, its new desktop gamer. The computer is upgradeable, meaning it can be upgraded, has a 12th generation Intel CPU, GeForce RTX 3090 graphics, Predator FrostBlade 2.0 ARGB fan and liquid cooling.

According to the company, the machine was developed “with gamers in mind” and with an elegant and slim look to fit “anywhere”. The cabinet also has lighting provided by 12 ARGB LEDs.

The desktop computer will come with up to 64GB of 4000 megahertz DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of m.2 NVME PCle Gen4 memory (with an option to upgrade to Gen5). The product will come with the newly released Windows 11.

The PC chassis has side panels made of clear tempered glass that will expose the FrostBlade fans. At the top there is an opening that allows the easy replacement of one of the 120 mm fans for another 240 mm one.

The promise is that the product is extremely quiet even in times of the most stress on the machine, which also has wear resistance mechanisms and dust ingress, all to lengthen its useful life.

In terms of connectivity, the Predator Orion 7000 will come with Intel Killer Internet, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, headphone and microphone jacks, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0.

Despite the announcement, Acer did not say when the computer will be available on the market.